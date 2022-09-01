Attractive offers on Suzuki two-wheelers

Nagpur, Sept 1

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi this season, various offers have been introduced on Suzuki two-wheelers on all its range of scooters and motorcycles. The offers are available on ACCESS 125 Scooter, NEW AVENIS 125 CC scooter, GIXXER SF 150 and 250 motorcycles, BURGMAN STREET, INTRUDER motorcycle and the newly introduced VSTROM SX.

The offer includes low down payment of Rs 1947, five per cent cash back up to Rs 5,000 and an extended warranty on motorcycles.

The newly launched Suzuki Avenis 125 CC scooter is available at all Sutuzki two wheeler dealership. For mode details interested can visit Motonext Suzuki near Automotive square, Jaimal Suzuki, Gandhi Grain Market, Nangia Suzuki , 4,5 Yashwant Stadium, Dhantoli and Rishikesh Motors, Civil Lines.