Aurangabad, Abid FC enter final

Nagpur, Aug 18

Aurangabad FC and Abid FC set up a title clash in Aai Kusum Sahare MemorialFootball Tournament at Reshimbagh ground, here on Thursday.

In the first semi-final, Aurangabad FC blanked Shree Ganesh 3-0. Aurangabad were leading by 1-0 in the first half. In the 11th minute, Kamal Oladele drew the first blood. After ba change of ends also, Aurangabad outfit continued their dominance. In the 56th minute CarlosNala struck to increase the lead 2-0. Four minutes later Thomas Gomes found the net to seal the fate of opponents.

Abid FC entered the final defeating Sim's Nawrang 1-0. Thanks to Irshad Ahmed who scored the winning goal in the very third minute.