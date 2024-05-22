Avadh to lead dist football team

The team: Adhav Agrawal (C), Hamail Shaikh, Aahan Raut, Arjun Singh, Mohd Ibrahim,

Nishay Hedau, Dikshit Bhartiya, Moses Joseph, Mohd Umaid, Samuel Francis, Sahil Samundre, Soham Neware, Kaushik Meshram, Priyanshu Paul, Faizan Khan, Ahan Mendhe, Mohd Kaab, Harshal Bagde. Manager: Jubair Khan. Coach: Rishi Shikre.

Bante among WIFA selectors

WIFA hasa p p o i n t e d Rahul Bante as one of the selectors to pick M a h a r a s h t r a

team from the I n t e r - D i s t r i c t Under-14 boys football tournament going to be held at

Shirpur, Dhule. Bante, who is a ‘D’ Licence Coach and trains players at DDSYS Football Academy, Mankapur Stadium, has thanked NDFA president Haresh Vora.