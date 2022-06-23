Ayush wins rapid chess title

Nagpur, June 23

Ayush Jugele remained undefeated and emerged the winner in the Nagpur District 52nd Weekend Rapid Chess Tournament 2022 organised by Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) in association with Dhanwate National Colleg eat NDCA Hall, Sports complex, Congress Nagar.

In the eight-round tournament, Jugele earned the highest eight points. Arush Chitre finished runners-up with seven points whereas Prerak Darvekar achieved third place with 6.5 points.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of Gurpreetsingh Maras, Sheetal Panbude and chief arbiter SNA Shrikant Bagde.

Final ranking: 1 Jugele Ayush ( 8, 40), 2 Chitre Arush (7, 38), 3 Darvekar Prerak (6.5, 35.5),

4 Wanjari Krupal (6, 40), 5 Sharma Sai (6, 36), 6. Badole Shaunak (6, 35), 7 Bajaj Dishank ( 6, 34),

8 Lohit Rushikesh (5.5, 39.5).

Results (round 8): Jugele Ayush (8) bt Ramteke Ayush (5.5). Chitre Arush (7) bt Lohit Rushikesh (5.5). Sawalakhe Jay (5.5) lost to Darvekar Prerak (6.5), Sabir Adnan (5) lost to Bajaj Dishank (6), Wanjari Krupal (6) bt Bhartia Aarav (5), Badole Shaunak (6) bt Singh Saksham (5), Sharma Sai (6) bt Junghare Aditya (5), Ramteke Sumedh (4.5) lost to Gajbhiye C D (5.5).