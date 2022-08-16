Baccharaj students for state athletics meet

Nagpur, Aug16

The students of Pt. Bachcharaj Vyas Vidyalaya have qualified for the state athletics championship during the district-level competition held at Divisional Sports Complex.

Bhavashree Mahalle, the school's national athlete and currently practicing at the Khelo India Center under Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University, finished second in the Under-18 girls' 1500m race while Mithali Bhoyer finished second in the 2000m steeplechase race. Another national athlete Arya Kore achieved first place in 400m in the same group. Apart from this, Sanskriti Dhomane achieved second place in girls' under-16 800m event and Bhishma Ghordadekar came first and Atharva Khope achieved second place in boys' heptathlon event. In the same group, Bhargavi Dudhwakar secured first place and Akanksha Bhagat finished second among girls.

Sanjay Shirpurkar, Adv. Upendra Joshi, Principal Archana Joshi, vice principal Sudhakar Kohle, supervisor Renuka Khalatkar, Tijare and other teachers congratulated the players. All the players practice under the guidance of school physical education teacher and NIS athletics coach Jitendra Ghordaddekar, Khelo India Center coach Sayli Waghmare and former national team player Avanti Hatwar. Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi, Dadoji Konddev award winner Bhau Kane and Principal of Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education Dr. Sharda Naidu congratulated the selected players.