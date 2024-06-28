Bachcharaj athletes for state, national events

Tanmayi and Mrinali were selected for the inter-district national athletics competition to be held at Ahmedabad (Gujarat) from February 16 to 18, while Sarvesh was selected for the youth group state competition to be held at Miraj (Sangli) from February 10 to 11.

Tanmayi will compete in the 600m race while Mrinali will compete in the 60m race. Both these players won the top position in the recently organised district level competition. Sarvesh won the first position in the Under-12 300m race in the boys' field event. He was selected on the basis of above performance. All three are members of Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandl and practice under the guidance of NIS athletics coaches Jitendra Ghordadekar, Sayli Waghmare and Avanti Hatwar.

Chairman of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal Gajanan Pilpile, vice president Pimpalapure, Adv. Upendra Joshi, Rucha Halde, Bhalchandra Hardas, Principal Archana Joshi and vice principal Renuka Khalatkar congratulated the players.

Vetaran athletics coach Bhau Kane, senior international coach Dhananjay Kane, Avinash Pantawane, district association secretary Dr. Sharad Suryawanshi, Chhatrapati award winning coach Vaishali Chatare and Naresh Shelke congratulated the players.