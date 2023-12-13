Badole wins dist blitz chess title

The championship was organised by Chess Association Nagpur in association with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation for selection of Nagpur District Blitz Chess team. Parth Lonkar finished second with 6 points to his credit. Sai Rahul Tarekar also scored six points out of seven, but was placed third on the basis of tie break score. Shaunak Badole and Parth Lonkar will represent Nagpur in the Maharashtra State Blitz Championship to be held at Mumbai on 17th December 2023.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of chess coach Akash Rewatkar in presence of CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, veteran player Ishwar Ramteke and FA Shiva Iyer. SS Soman conducted the programme and proposed vote of thanks. The top two finishers of the championship were awarded trophies whereas the players finishing from 3rd to 10th place were awarded medals in both the championship. The championship was conducted by chief arbiter FA Shiva Iyer who was assisted by FA Amit Tembhurne, FA Swati Kumbhalkar and Prathamesh Machave.