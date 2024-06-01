Badole wins Panbude chess tourney

Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) in association with Dhanwate National College (DNC) at NDCA hall, DNC Sports Complex, Congress Nagar.

At the end of eighth and last round, Badole and Kushagra Paliwal earned seven points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaker Badole was declared champion whereas Paliwal finished runners-up. Arush Chitre achieved third place and Rushikesh Lohit finished fourth. The fifth place went to Ayush Ramteke.

Total cash prizes of Rs. 15,000 to top 10 players along with best veteran and medals to top two boys & top two girls in each age category were distributed.

The cash prizes were sponsored by Madhura Deshpande, Shreyashi Parkhi and Anshuman Purankar, all the former students of Late Shri Umesh Panbude. The winner was awarded with a rolling trophy along with a prize money of Rs. 3,500. The prizes were distributed at the hands of EC member of NDCA Sheetal Panbude. Other guests present were NDCA secretary K K Barat, treasurer SN Parkhi, Deepak Patrikar and chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane. The chief arbiter was assisted by SNA Shrikant Bagde and FA Gayatri Panbude.

Interim ranking: 1 Shaunak Badole (7 40.5), 2 Kushagra Paliwal (7, 40), 3. Arush Chitre (7, 36), 4. Rushikesh Lohit Rushikesh (7, 35.5), 5. Ayush Ramteke (6.5, 37.5), 6 Sumesh Ramteke (6.5, 37.5), 7 Kaustav Barat (6, 40.5), 8 Sahejveer Singh Maras (6, 40), 9 Mayank Hedau (6, 38.5), 10 Sai Sharma (6, 37).