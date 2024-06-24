Badole wins rapid chess title

Badole and Mayur Gupta secured seven points each. However, on the basis of tie-breaker, Badole was declared champion whereas Mayur Gupta finished runners-up. Vishwaditya Awasthi, Aditya Uikey and Mayank Hedau achieved third to fifth place respectively.

In all 70 players including 37 ELO rated players of various ages participated in this tournament. Total eight rounds were played and cash prizes of Rs. 5,000 were distributed among top 10 players of the tournament.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane.

Final standing (top ten)

Shaunak Badole (7), Mayur Gupta (7), Vishwaditya Awasthi (6.5), Aditya Uikey (6), Mayank Hedau (6), Krupal Wanjari (6), Sumesh Ramteke (6), Ayush Ramteke (6), Aarav Gawance (6), Chandrashekhar Sable (5.5).