Bagde helps Eagle to play 1-1 draw

In the 18th minute Dnyaneshwar gave 1-0 lead to Al Fateh. After facing goal, Eagle FC forwards too intensified their attacks in the rival citadel. However, Al Fateh defenders were equal to the task. They succeeded in maintaining the lead and when it appeared that they will walk away with victory, Gaurav Bagde scored stunning equaliser during an injury time and denied victory to Al Fateh. In the senior division tournament, Young Haider defeated Young Junior FC 2-1.

For Young Haider, Mohammad Shahrukh slammed two goals in 49th and 60th minutes. For Young Junior, Sumeet Jathote (62nd min) scored the lonely goal.