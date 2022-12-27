Bais hits 94 as Ruby win by five wickets

Batting first SB City scored 167 for five in 25 overs. Opener Rajas Vaidya top scored with 49. Viraj Verma (32) and Divyansh Mishra (21) were other scorers. For Ruby, Ryan Rajput, Siddharth Panwar, Aryan Bais and Vijeet Bhowate were chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, captain Aryan Bais, leading from the front, slammed an unbeaten 94 as Ruby achieved the target in 21.2 overs losing five wickets. Bais's knock in 77 balls was studded with 14 boundaries and one six. He was well supported by Padmakar Nair who remained not out onn 29..

For SB City, Arush Waghade claimed two wickets conceding 20 runs whereas Anukalp Wankhede, Aarav Dixit and Divyansh Mishra got one each.