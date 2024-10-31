Bajaj HS boys, St Joseph's girls win mini football crown

Bajaj HS boys, St Joseph's girls win mini football crown

In the boys final, Khubchand Bajaj High School defeated St John's School 1- 0. St Vincent Palloti achieved third place. Earlier in the semis, KC Bajaj degeated St Vincent Pallotti 2-0 whereas St John's got the better of Centre Point School, Katol Road 2-0.

In the girls final, St Joseph's Convent A team defeated their own 'B' team 1-0 to win the title. St Vincent Palloti Besa achieved third place. Earlier in the semis, St Joseph's 'A' defeated St Vincent Pallotti1-0 whereas St Joseph's 'B' eliminated Centre Point School, Katol Road 2-0,

