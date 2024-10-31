Bajaj HS boys, St Joseph's girls win mini football crown
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 31, 2024 09:05 PM2024-10-31T21:05:02+5:302024-10-31T21:05:02+5:30
In the boys final, Khubchand Bajaj High School defeated St John's School 1- 0. St Vincent Palloti achieved third ...
In the boys final, Khubchand Bajaj High School defeated St John's School 1- 0. St Vincent Palloti achieved third place. Earlier in the semis, KC Bajaj degeated St Vincent Pallotti 2-0 whereas St John's got the better of Centre Point School, Katol Road 2-0.
In the girls final, St Joseph's Convent A team defeated their own 'B' team 1-0 to win the title. St Vincent Palloti Besa achieved third place. Earlier in the semis, St Joseph's 'A' defeated St Vincent Pallotti1-0 whereas St Joseph's 'B' eliminated Centre Point School, Katol Road 2-0,Open in app