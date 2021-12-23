Bakshi appointed NBYS president, Durugkar secy

Published: December 23, 2021

Nagpur, Dec 23 Ramesh Bakshi and Sandeep Durugkar were appointed as the president and secretary respectively of the Nutan

Nagpur, Dec 23

Ramesh Bakshi and Sandeep Durugkar were appointed as the president and secretary respectively of the Nutan Bharat Yuyak Sang (NBYS) for three-year term during the annual general body meeting of the association held recently. Total 50 members attended the meeting held at NBYS Basketball ground, Bajaj Nagar.

Executive committee

Ramesh Bakshi (president), Abhay Kapley (working president), Ratnakar Ranade - (vice -president), Bhavesh Kuchanwar (vice- president), Sandeep Durugkar ( secretary), Mangesh Sambe (treasurer), Ananta Jadhav (joint secretary), Sudeep Kulkarni (joint secretary), Mohan Sathe, Sanjay Panse, Lalit Tapase, Rajendra Raipure, Manoj Deshpande, Manish Durugkar, Saket Kanetkar, Mohit Telwalkar

Abhishek Patil, Abhishek Pandit, Mayur Deshpande and Abhijit Tugaonkar (all executive members).

