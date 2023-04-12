Below 1600 rating chess tourney from April 22

Addressing media persons at SJAN office secretary of the foundation Sushant Jumle said All India Chess Federation (AICF), Maharashtra Chess Association (MCA) and Chess Association Nagpur (CAN) have recognised this tournaemnt.

Around 450 entries from various States are expected to participate in the tournament. There are 57 cash prizes and 109 trophies for U-7,U-9,U-11,U-13,U-15. categories. Total prize money for the tournament is Rs 4 lakh. The winner of the tournament will be richer by Rs 50,000 whereas the runners-up will be awarded Rs35,000. The third prize would be Rs 25,000.

A dedicated team lead by Sushant Jumd include Sarang Jawdekar (treasurer) Ritu Jumde, (vice president ), Nilesh Channawaar (tournament organizing committee member) and Amit Tembhurne are working hard for the success of the tournament.

DCP Archit Chandak, MLA Krishna Khopde and former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari will grace the inaugural function.

IA Swapnil Bansod will be the chief arbiter and he will be assisted by dputy chief arbiter IA Deepak Chavhan.