Below 1800 FIDE rating chess from Aug 15

The total prize fund of the tournament is Rs. 5,00,000 and 200 trophies for Under 7, 9, 11, 13, 15 and veterans are at the stakes. The inauguration ceremony of the tournament will take place on August 15. The tournament will be conducted in classical and rapid formats of the chess. The first round of below 1800 will start at 10:30 am on August 15 and the prize distribution function will be conducted at 7:00 pm on August 17. The first round of rapid tournament will start at 9:30 am on August 18 and prize distribution function will be conducted at 7:00 pm on the same day. Last date of registration is August 10.

Organising secretary of the tournament Bhushan Shriwas is working hard for the success of the tournament. A recognised team of arbiters headed by International Arbiter Ajinkya Pingle, Sagar Sakhare , Amit Temburne , Prayas Ambade, Shubham soni, Bharti Dhote, Shishir Indurkar and Prathamesh Machave will conduct and monitor the tournament.

Chairman of Raisoni Group Sunil Raisoni, president of Chess Association Nagpur Girish Vyas director of GHRIET Vivek Kapur, tournament committee member of MCA S S Soman, project director Dr. Mrunal Naik and director PR from Raisoni Group Amit Gandhare have extended warm wishes for this mega event.