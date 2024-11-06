Best of luck to Team India

India's campaign in the World Cup has been remarkably similar to the one in the ODI World Cup at home last year where they breezed into the final only to be bettered by Australia on the big stage.

They are unbeaten here too and have been the best of the tournament by far. More importantly, they don't have the battle-hardened Australia in their way of an elusive trophy this time around.

Speaking with Lokmat Times former manager of the Indian team and cricket expert Rajan Nair feels that India holds an upper hand following their outstanding formm , super fielding , attacking approach typical of T20 cricket. At the same time, the team can’t be complacent since they have not won many ICC titles Rohit Sharma needs to fire with Suryakumar Yadav. Proteas on the other hand can be dangerous on their day with maiden entry to final. Quinton de Kock , Heinrich Klassen, Aiden Makram, David Miller hold the key as they are used to Indian spinners. Rabada is as good as Bumrah and form of the day will be key to win. South Africa's fielding is also key weapon . Therefore, there is a close contest on card on a good pitch

The head coach of Nagpur Cricket Academy (NCA) Mohan Sambre while giving best wishes to the Indian team said, “ We all are quite excited about the final. India are undefeated so far in this World Cup. There is no need to do many experiments in the final. The players are the best judge and they should keep doing the same things and keep performing. India's bowling has lot of variations and in batting they are playing as per conditions. They are not going for big scores and individual milestones. Each player has given specific role to play".

Sambre said as far as South Africa is concerned, they are a good fielding unit. Their players have lot of experience of IPL. Therefore, Indians are familiar with their style. Their batting is stronger as compared to bowling.

According to budding cricketers Ansh and Mahar Team India is favourite to win the World Cup. Ansh said, “ Batting first will always be better in the crunch game like final. We have deep batting strength which can post a good total on the board. Spinners like Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja will be very useful on slow wickets. South African openers are dangerous. Therefore Indians should go for early wickets”.

Malhar said, “ There is nothing to worry about Virat Kohli's form. He is big stage player and there is no bigger stage than the T-20 World Cup final. He will prove himself in the title clash. Best of luck to him and Team India”.

Inputs from Drishti Sharma