Bezonbagh wn by eight wickets
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 12, 2023 10:45 PM 2023-06-12T22:45:02+5:30 2023-06-12T22:45:02+5:30
Batting first Northern Nagpur scored 136 for 7 in 20 overs. Vipin Sahu top scored with 44 whereas Prajwal ...
Batting first Northern Nagpur scored 136 for 7 in 20 overs. Vipin Sahu top scored with 44 whereas Prajwal Ptil contributed 29.
In reply, Bezonbagh achieved the target by losing just two wickets. Shubham Tamgadge (55) and Swayam Ambade (43) fashioned victory.Open in app