Bharti, Chaitali clinch silver medals

Nagpur, Sept 11

Bharti Borkar and Chaitali Borekar of Nagpur, representing Maharashtra in the 33rd Western Regional Athletics Championship held at Raipur under the auspices of the Athletics Federation of India and in association with the Chhattisgarh State Athletics Association won silver medals in their respective categories.

Bharti Borkar bagged a silver medal in the Under-20 girls' 5000m race at the Swami Vivekananda Stadium. Bharti recorded a time of 20 minutes 45.51 seconds. Bharti, who is part of Maharashtra's under-20 relay team, has bagged a bronze medal.

Another Nagpur athlee Chaitali Borekar bagged second place in the 2000m steeplechase event in the under-18 girls category and got silver medal. She clocked 8 minutes 8.47 seconds. Bharti is a player of Track Star Athletics Club and practices under the guidance of Ravindra Tong, who is working in the police department, while Chaitali and Akanksha are players of Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal and practice under the guidance of Jitendra Ghorddekar.

Maharashtra team consisting of Nagpur's Akanksha Saundiya bagged the gold medal in girls' under-16 middle relay. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra team comprising Nagpur's Madhav Gupta bagged the silver medal in boys. Madhav is a student of Khelo India RTMNU Center and practices under the guidance of Sayli Waghmare.

Secretary of Nagpur District Athletics Association Dr. Sharad Suryavanshi expressed satisfaction over the performance of the athletes. Gurudev Nagarle, Nagesh Sahare, District Athletics Association for her performance. Sanjay Chaudhary, Shekhar Suryavanshi, Dr. Vibekananda Singh, Dr. Aditya Soni, Ramchandra Vani, Umesh Naidu, S. J. Anthony, Archana Kottewar, coach Jitendra Ghordadekar, Rajesh Bhute, Harendra Thackeray, Mangesh Paunikar, Amit Thakur, Chandrabhan Kolte, Vandev Thackeray, Brijmohan Singh Rawat, Swapnil Gawli, Kamlesh Hinge, Sachin Hulke, Praful Belle, Gajanan Thackeray, Gaurav Mirase have congratulated the athletes.