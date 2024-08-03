Bharti guides Central Zone to victory

After bundling out North Zone for 97 runs, Central lost two early wickets before Mona Meshram (33) and Bharti added 49 runs for the third wicket. And even though Mona fell in the 20th over, Bharti, who had made an unbeaten 53 in the last match against South Zone, saw her team home in the company of Dayalan Hemlatha (10 n.o.).

This was Central Zone’s third successive win and it puts them in pole position to qualify for the final.

BRIEF SCORES

North Zone 97 all out in 36.4 overs (Amanjot Kaur 40 n.o.; Tanuja Kanwer 4/17, Mansi Joshi 2/20)

Central Zone 98/3 in 24.3 overs (Mona Meshram 33, Bharti Fulmali 40 not out)

Result: Central Zone won by 7 wickets