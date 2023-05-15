Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal (NMKM) had organised the felicitation function of Dadoji Konddeo Awardee Bhau Kane at DD Nagar School ground in Mahal on Sunday evening. Gadkari honoured Bhau with a bouquet, a citation and a pagdi. Yogacharya Rambhau Khandve of Janardan Swami Yogabhyasi Mandal and MLC Pavin Datke were present on the dais.

Speaking on the occasion Gadkari said “As saints devote their life attaining the ideals, Bhau has devoted his entire life to sports and sportspersons. I have seen Bhau’s life from close quarters. He has always given priority to sports, sportspersons and grounds over family life. After leaving State Bank’s job, Bhau has helped in the making of many decorated athletes. Many have made their names at international levels. “Till now, Bhau has made players and I request him to spend time to make coaches,”

Gadkari also informed the gathering about Bhau’s contribution in education, social, spiritual and religious fields. Gadkari also expected that about a lakh players must turn out daily at over 350 grounds that has been made by the authority