Bhavya-Namita wins women's double crown

AG Bihar and Ningshi Hazarika of AG Assam, 21-13, 21-14 to lift the women's doubles title in the ongoing Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA and AD) Inter Zonal Badminton Tournament at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur on Sunday.

Women singles final will be a Delhi Audit affair, as both Bhavya Rishi and Namita Pathania

will be playing each other in the summit Clash of women singles. In the semi finals Bhavya Rishi

defeated P Nishtha Verma of DGA, Kolkata, 21-10, 21-10 while Namita Pathania got a walk over

as Shenan Christian of A.G. Ahmedabad sprained her ankle in the second game with score reading,

17-21, 3-2(Retd). D. Sarath of PDA Secunderabad set up a title clash with Kartik Jindal of A.G. Himachal Pradesh, in the Men singles category. In the semi finals, D. Sarath defeated Ajay Meena of A.G. Mumbai, 21-15, 19-21, 21-16, while Kartik Jindal beat Aditya Bapineedu of A.G. West Bengal, 21- 10,16-21, 21-14.

In the Mixed Doubles category, Tushar Sharma of Delhi Audit and Barma Meena of A.G

Uttar Pradesh combined well to beat Sangram Chutia and Ningshi Hazarika of A.G. Assam, 21-18,

13-21, 21-14 to set up a title clash with Benet Antony and Ashna Roy of A.G. Kerala who beat

Gurav Deswal of Delhi Audit and Priyanka Kumawat of A.G Uttar Pradesh, 21-12, 21-16.

In the Men doubles, Benet Antony & Arun George duo of A.G. Kerala will vie for the top

honors with Iman Sonwal and Brijesh Yadav duo of A.G. West Bengal in the finals.