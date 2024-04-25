Bhisikar first buyer of 98 inch Samsung TV

Finance facility is also available for the purchase of this TV. There is an opportunity to purchase in easy monthly installments. Customers are being given a special discount on one monthly installment on the purchase of this TV. The state-of-the-art showroom of Shrikant Electronics is spread over 5, 0000 square feet, on every floor of which various electronics equipment are displayed. The entire showroom is air conditioned. Customers are going to get a new experience on the purchase of electronics items. Shrikant Electronics has been providing quality and prompt service to its customers for the last 36 years. Shrikant Electronics has started this scheme to express its gratitude towards its customers. Shrikant Bhandarkar, Aniket Bhandarkar and Anirudh Bhandarkar, directors of Shrikant Electronics have appealed to the customers to take advantage of the scheme. For more information, you can visit Shrikant Electronics located at Subhash Road, Gandhisagar, near Dutta Temple.