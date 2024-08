Bhondekar's five-wkt haul goes in vain as Brooksbottom lose

Batting first Brooksbottom CC were all out for 118 for nine in 44.2 overs. Bhondekar who has been scoring consistently scored 15 runs. In reply, Burry CC achieved the target sparing just one wicket. They made 112 losing nine wickets. Bhondekar ripped thru the batting line up and claimed five wickets for 48 runs in 10 overs. But ultimately his efforts went in vain. So far in 16 matches, Bhondekar has scored 697 runs and has taken 38 wickets.