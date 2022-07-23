Bhonsala Military, DPS, Podar win openers

Nagpur,

Bhonsala Military along with Delhi Public Schoo l(DPS) Kamptee and Podar World Koradi won their opening encounters in Subroto Cup Under-17 Inter-School (Rural) Football Tournament organised DSO at Divisional Sports Complex ground, Mankapur here on Saturday.

In the first match, Bhonsala Military blanked DPS Mihan 2-0.

Vansh Madavi (4th min) and Nikhilesh Parate (15th min) scored one goal each in Bhonsala Military victory.

Inthe second match DPS Kamptee pipped Marie Poussepin's Kamptee 1-0. Thanks to Rohit Ramteke for scoring an early goal in the fifth minute. Podar World Koradi entered the next round defeating Ira International 1-0. Aryan Meshram scoring the winning goal in the 30th minute.

BKCP Kanhan recorded 3-1 victory over modern School Koradi. Thanks to Nikunj Jain who struck twice in the 17th and 21st minutes.

Utkarsh Rahate(23rd min) was another scorer.

For modern, Manthan Raut scored the lonely goal. K John Asoli blanked St Joceph's Fetri 2-0. Parikshit Thakur (8th min) and Ayush Patel (27th min) were goal scorers. SFSNeemkheda defeated DPS Dabha 5-4 via tie-breaker. MAK Sancheti defeated Divine Providence 2-0 via tie-breaker. Earlier district information officer Pravin Take and deputy director of sports Shekhar Patil inaugurated the tournament. DSO Pallavi Dhatrak, sports officer Anil Borwar and others were also present on occasion. Mohammad Mubin conducted the proceedings. All 25 teams in Under-17 boys section, 21 in Under-14 and 10 girls teams in Under-17 sections are vying for the top honours.