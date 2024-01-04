Bhure wins silver, qualifies

On Thursday, RTM Nagpur University athlete Adarsh Bhure clinched silver medal in All India Inter-University Athletics Championship at Chennai.

He secured second place in 100 m event and created history. He has become the first athlete from the university who has achieved this feat.. Last week at Bhubneswar during North-East-West Divisio Meet, he won a bronze medal and thus qualified for the All-India meet. In the preliminary round, Adarsh clocked 10.69 seconds and achieved first place. In the final, he performed well but lagged behind at the finishing line. Sai Siddharth of Bhartidasan University surpassed him clocking 10.77 whereas Adarsh secured second place with the timing 10.80 seconds.

Earlier RTMNU athlete won medals in long distance racsd but Adarsh has emerged as first athlete to win medal in the 100 m. race. He has also qualified for Khelo India and Federation Cup competitions.

Bhure is the third athlete of Nav Maharashtra Krida Manda who has clinched the medal in All India Inter-University Athletics Championship.