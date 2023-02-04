Bib collection expo well received

The dignitaries cut the ribbon and opened the expo. On the occaison, Maha Marathon special medal, goodie bag and T-shirt were unveiled by the guests. Few hours have left for RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt. Ltd presents and powered by Gas Authority of India Limited and Nirnay Infratech, Lokmat Maha Marathon's sixth edition.

Runners, defence officials, young girls and boys and fitness ccautious people visited the expo. Nagpurkar's were seen visiting various stalls and taking selfies on special points. The government officials, fitness group members, runners obtained goodie bags smoothy. Singers encouraged and eentertained the runners by presenting melodious songs.

Galaxy of stalwarts: Commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar, NMC additional commissioner Ram Joshi, director of Lokmat Maha Marathon Ruchira Darda, director of RC Plasto Tanks and Pipes Neelesh Agrawal, MD of Nirmay Infratech Nayan Ghate, GM (cconstruction of GAIL FM Mahajan, FIITJEE Nagpur centre managing partner Prannay Sharma, centre head of Nelson Hospital Dr Sonal Kumar Bhagat, CFO of Nelson Ganesh Kharode, GM (personnel) , MOIL Nagpur Trilochan Das, director of Treat Ice Cream Amol Chaknalwar, director of Nirmik Bahuuddeshiya Gramin Vikas Sanstha Jaya Ambhore, Prof. Rahul Madke of MIT-ATD University and race director Sanjay Patil were present on the occasion. Lokmat vice-presidnt Nilesh Singh, senior general manager Ashish Jain, general manager Aasman Seth, deputy general manager Sachin Wayko and manager Atish Wankhede welcomed the guests.

Run Nagpurkar run...

Appeal pacers during big collection expo

The pacers on Saturday appealed to the runners to enjoy the run and release the stress. They should compete with themselves. The pacers were speaking during bib collection expo. Chairman of editorial board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha Vijay Darda was present on the ooccasion

The pacers asked the runners to take light diet before run and use fruits, dry fruits, pulses in the diet. The runners should consume enough water and they should not wear new shoes. Instead ,they should use used one. The athletes should do light exercise before run and maintain the consistancy while running. The stress will release after continuing running and mind become fresh. Each one should enjoy run and never compete with each other but identify our own strength and continue the run. The regular running and walking keep health sound. Therefore the women in the family should be encouraged to run. The pacers who guided the runners include Swapnil Bankar, Rakesh Aglawe, Deepak Godhani, Anil Tekwani, Sandip Maheshwari, Mahendra Batra, Milind Patel, Dr Sunil Dhote, Pushpesh Saini, Dr Sunil Dhote, Sunny Adwani, Murtaza Kagajwala, Nishita Gopwani and Vikram Bahal.