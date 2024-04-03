Big win for Aspire International School

In other matches, K John Puiblic School defeated St Xaviers's, Hiwari by 12 runs whereas Rajendra High School recorded 98 run win over Lalita Public School.

In the first match batting first, Aspire posted a huge total of 159 losing just one wicket in 10 overs. Gunvant Awasthi (79, 34b, 12x4, 1x6) and Shlok Lonare (67, 27b, 11x4) made 157 run partnership for the first wicket.

In reply, Tip Top PubliC School were restricted to 21 for seven in 10 overs. Thanks to Abhimaan Singh who ripped through the batting line up and snared four wickets for six runs. Awasthi was declared man-of-the-match.

In another match, K John Public School scored 99 for 8 in 15 overs. Atharva Belsare (21, 23b, 2x4), Uday Raj (20, 14b, 5x4) and Mohit Yadav (16,) were main scorers. In reply, St Xavier's High School Hiwari was able to score 87 for nine in 15 oves. Only Riddhesh Shende (16) and Ved Nakhate (14) managed to cross the double digit. For K John, Atharva Belsare claimed three wickets for nine runs while Parth Kadu captured two. Atharva Belsare was declared man-of-the-match.

In the third match of the day, Rajendra High School piled up 169 for one in 15 overs with Randitya Singh hammering (78, 43b, 1`2x4, 1x6) and Aditya Rana (51, 46b, 7x4) making 168 run partnership for first wicket.

In reply, Lalita Public School were restricted to 71 for 6 in 15 overs. Mihir Deshpande (3 for 11) was the most successful bowlers for Rajendra HS. He was well supported by Dev Donode (2 for 13). Randitya Singh was declared man-of-the-match.