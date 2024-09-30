Big wins for SRPF, Qidwai, Al Fateh

Trophy Football Tournaemnt at NDFA's Suyog Nagar ground, here on Monday.

In the first match, SRPF drubbed Xcite 'A' Play 4-1. Thanks to Sachin Shrivastava who scored a brace in the 16th and 42nd minute. He was well supported by Yohan Francis (8th min) and Shashi Rai (21st min) who scored one goal. For Xcite Play, Tushar Thakur scored the lonely goal in the 26th minute

Qidwai Club blanked Xcite Play 'B' 4-0. Arsalan Ahmad ( 26th min), Ajmain (27th min), Muzammil Khan (42nd min) and Sushant Bhivgade (39th min ) were the goal scorers.

In the third match, Al Fateh recorded 3-0 win over Gauhar FC. Umaid-Ur-Rehman slammed two goals in the 12th and 45th minute. Prem Tejas (37th min) was another goal scorer. RS Negi and Nilesh Khobragade visited the venue and encourage the players.