BIS to hold various activities from today

World Standards day Celebration is scheduled on October 14 at Hotel Radisson Blu, Nagpur from 10 am onwards. The programme consists of technical seminar on "Standards for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)" followed by "Standards Conclave 2022".

BIS, Nagpur Branch Office is also organising door-to-door campaign through youth volunteers on October 15 and 16. The flag off of the programme is scheduled on October 15 at Tirpude institute of Management Education, Sadar, Nagpur at 9 am.

BIS Nagpur is also organsing a Quality Run/Walk on October 16 at 6 am nwards. The Quality Run/Walk will be of 03 Kms long distance with starting and ending point as Tirpude institute Management Education, Ground, Sadar, Nagpur.