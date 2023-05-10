BKCPE Kamptee overall champ

With 67 points BKCPE Club emeeged chapion. They also excelled in the men's category. In the women's section, Hingna's HTKBC triumph. Track Star Athletics Club finished runners-up with 41 points whereas Hingna's HTKBC finished thrid with 14 points.

In the men's section, Namha Foundation finished second with 44 points. Third place went to Track Stat Athletic Club (35). In the women section, Hingna's HTKBC emerged champion with 10 points followed by Click and Cloud (9) and BKCP School (7).

In the 1500 m race, Riya Dohtare excelled. In the men's section Sourabh Tiwari of Track Star came first.

In 400 m race, Sushil Fulkamble of Namha Club emerged winner. In the women section, Arya Kore of SAI Athletics Centre won the race. In the men's long jump, Ritik Jamdar, Nitin Sumesh and Amit Dhurve came first to third respectively. In the men's discus throw BKCP's Mohit Gypta excelled whereas Abhimanyu Khushwaha finished runners-up. In the girls section, Vaishali Sonjywar, Ashlesha Indurkar and Vanita Binkar achieved first to third place respectively

Former NMC sports committee chairman Nagesh Sahare, senate member Dr Sanjay Choudhary, former international athlete Sarita Marbate, coach Rajesh Bhute, director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi, NDAA president Gurudeo Nagrale distributed the prizes.