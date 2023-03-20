BKT joins hand with IPL teams
March 20, 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals.
BKT is known for its global partnerships for all major sporting events as they promote some
of the most important values of dedication, hard work, determination towards one’s goals,
and being rewarded for one’s efforts. The season marks BKT’s fourth consecutive association
with Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan
Royals, and its second collaborative year with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.
Commenting on the partnership, Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director,
Balkrishna Industries Ltd., said, “Over the years, we have seen the cricket
T20 league generating strong appeal in the sporting ecosystem and
transcending to be one of the biggest events on the international sporting
calendar. The partnership with T20 cricket adds to a growing portfolio of
BKT’s global strategic relationships. Today, we are delighted to announce
our official association with 7 T20 teams. This is an amazing endorsement
for the brand and further strengthens our dedication to delivering our
commitments. We are confident that this partnership will create a positive
impact on our brand, generating more interest and value.”Open in app