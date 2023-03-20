BKT joins hand with IPL teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals.

BKT is known for its global partnerships for all major sporting events as they promote some

of the most important values of dedication, hard work, determination towards one’s goals,

and being rewarded for one’s efforts. The season marks BKT’s fourth consecutive association

with Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan

Royals, and its second collaborative year with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director,

Balkrishna Industries Ltd., said, “Over the years, we have seen the cricket

T20 league generating strong appeal in the sporting ecosystem and

transcending to be one of the biggest events on the international sporting

calendar. The partnership with T20 cricket adds to a growing portfolio of

BKT’s global strategic relationships. Today, we are delighted to announce

our official association with 7 T20 teams. This is an amazing endorsement

for the brand and further strengthens our dedication to delivering our

commitments. We are confident that this partnership will create a positive

impact on our brand, generating more interest and value.”