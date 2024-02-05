BOI Q3 net profit up 62% to Rs 1,870 cr
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 5, 2024 08:45 PM2024-02-05T20:45:01+5:302024-02-05T20:45:01+5:30
On Asset quality front, Gross NPA ratio improved by 231 bps from 7.66% in Dec’22 to 5.35% in Dec’23. Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 89.95% in Dec’23 against 90.27% in Dec’22.
Global Business of the Bank increased by 9.60% YoY. Global Deposits increased by 8.28% YoY. Global Advances increased by 11.29% YoY.