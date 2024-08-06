Boiler Blast in Nagpur: One Killed, 9 Injured in Explosion at Bricks Factory in Mouda Taluka

At least one was killed and nine others were injured when a boiler exploded at a bricks factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district early Tuesday morning, August 6.

The incident occurred at the unit located in Mouda Taluka. One person died and nine others received injuries, a senior police official told news agency PTI. The deceased was identified as Nandkishore Ramakrishna Karande (40 years). The deceased was working as a crane operator.



The injured persons were shifted to hospital for treatment, he added. The company has announced a financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh to the family of the deceased worker. Patel's Shree G Block is a cement concrete block manufacturing located in in Zurli.