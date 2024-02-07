Bomb-Like Box Found at Nagpur Bus Station, Raises Safety Concerns

Nagpur: A bomb-like box was found at Nagpur Central Bus Station on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place during peak hours. A preliminary investigation by the BDDS team suspected it to contain flammable material. Police have taken the suspect box to the Surabardi area for further investigation.

The bus MH40Y5097 belongs to Gadchiroli depot. It arrived in Nagpur on February 1. It also went to Savaner on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the bus came to the depot for maintenance. Then the technician saw the suspicious box. He immediately informed the control room. A team of Ganeshpeth police then reached the depot.

A search of the tiffin-like box revealed that it contained some of the ingredients contained in the bomb. Deputy Commissioner Gorakh Bhamre said the boxes were then taken away under the protection of the fire brigade and police.