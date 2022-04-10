Buldhana dist emerge champion

Nagpur, April 10

Buldhana district team played like true champions and prevailed over host Amravati to win the Inter-District T-20 Cricket Tournament by just one wicket on Sunday.

The tournament was jointly hosted by Amravati and Gondia districts and conducted by Vidarbha Cricket Asociation, Nagpur.

Amravati won the toss and opted to bat first. Their opening pair Vedant Jajoo (80 , 9x4 & 2x6, 53 bs) and Avinash Jadhav (18) gave a sound start by putting on 45 runs for opening wicket maintaining an average of 10 runs per over. After the fall of first wicket, local hero, Ranji trophy player and skipper Apurva Wankhede failed to live upto his reputation for lusty hitting was snapped by Sourabh Thubrikar for 11 runs. Opener Vedant Jajoo hold the fort from one end and in the company of Piyush Khope (28, 3x4, 25 b), Dipesh Parwani (21, 3x6, 7 balls) put up a challenging target of 171 runs to chase in stipulated quota of 20 overs.

For Buldhana district, Dipak Jangid, Suniket Bingewar and Gopal Nile took two wickets a piece.

Facing a mammoth total of 171 runs for win, Buldhana district innings collapsed before some spirited bowling performance by Dipesh Parwani (4-0-32-5)

and Rinku Chhikara (4-0-27-2) and lost their six wickets at a score of 67 runs. But Rohit Talreja (49, 4x4, 4x6, 27 b) and Om Rajput (32, 3x6, 23 b) played in whirlwind fashion and brought their teams total to 158 for 9 wickets. Dipak Jangid batting at number 10 position kept his cool at the crucial moment and his hurricane knock of 23 runs with three huge sixers paved the way for an exciting one wicket win for Buldhana district.

The prize distribution function was held immediately after the match.

VCA vice-president Dr Avinash Deshmukh was the chief guest of the function.

HVPM president Padma Shree Prabhakarrao Vaidhya, district committee chairman Nitesh Upadhyaya, Chairman, HVPM vice-president Adv Prashant Deshpande. Suhas Phadkar and Naim RaZaque were also present on the occasion

Suniket Bingewar was adjudged man-of-the-series for his all-round performance in the tournament while Rohit Talreja was given man-of-the match award by Dr Avinash Deshmukh.