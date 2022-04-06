Bus-truck collision on Amravati-Yavatmal route; One killed, 17 injured

At least 17 people got injured and one got killed in a bus accident. A ST bus and a truck collided in Amravati-Yavatmal road. Two of the passengers are in critical condition and the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The bus was going to Amravati from Pusad in the Yavatmal district this morning. Meanwhile, the accident took place at Shinganapur Chowfuli near Nandgaon Khandeshwar. The impact was so severe that the front of the bus was crushed. After the bus hit, it got off the road. The truck was also badly damaged. All the injured have been shifted to the hospital and a crowd has gathered at the spot.