BVM, boys, Pallotti girls triumph

In the boys final, BVM Koradi recorded a 3-0 victory over Modern School. In the first single, Parth defeated Prajyot Khanduja 11-5, 11-4, 11-6. In the second single, Rajveer downed Utkarsh Kumar 11-2, 11-7, 11-4. Then in the third single, Adwait turned the tables on Anshul Khanna 11-7, 11-1, 11-1.

In the girls final, St Vincent Palloti recorded a 3-1 victory over Orchid Public School. In the first single, Swara Magade recorded an easy 11-7, 11-7, 11-2' victory over Vanshika Madake. However, in the second single, Pakhuri Bhole lost to Akshara Satpute 6-11, 5-11, 7-11. In the third single, Drushti Dhomne gave 2-1 lead to St Vincent Pallotti defeating Vrunda Mangalkar 11-4, 11-3, 11-9. In the reverse single, Swata Margade defeated Akshara Satpute 11-7, 11-3, 11-5 to ensure the victory.

