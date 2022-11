BVM girls reign supreme

Nagpur, July 27

BVM Civil Lines primary girls and BVM Trimurti Nagar high school girls triumphed in 14th LG Somalwar Memorial Inter-School Chess Tournament for girls held at Annasahib Somalwar Sabhagruh, Khamla here on Thursday.

In the primary section, BVM Civil Lines emerged winners in 23 points. The team was represented by Vevika Pal (8), Sanvi Asawa (6), Shravani Kuchwah (5) and Anaya Sahu (4).

Similarly in the high school section, BVM Trimurti Nagar team consisting Sri Rashmika M (7), Aastha Turankar (7), Riddhi Agrawal (7) and Prissha Rathod won the title in 26.5 points.

The 20th L. G. Somalwar Memorial Inter School Boys Team Chess Championship for primary and high school will be starting on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Final ranking (Primary girls): 1. Pal Vedika (BVM, Civil Lines 8,39.5), 2. Hirde Anvi (R S Mundle7, 43.5), 3. Deshmukh Vishwaja( BVM, Koradi 6, 39.5), 4. Bagdia Kavya (BVM, SKN NG 6, 38), 5. Bante Aaradhya (BVM, TMT NG 6, 37.5), Swaranjali Thawali (CPS, Dabha 6, 36), 7. Asawa Saanvi (BVM, Civil Lines 6, 35), 8. Amulyaa Vikas Chaudhari (CPS, WN 6, 35)

Final ranking (high school): 1Jethwani Himani (CPS, Dabha 8), Sri Rashmika ( BVM, TMT NG 7, 52.5), 3. Bajaj Shraddha (Narayana Vidyalayam 7, 52 ), 4. Aastha Turankar (BVM, TMT NG 7, 50.5), 5. Agrawal Riddhi (BVM, TMT NG 7, 49.5), 6. Kumbhalkar Anisha ( BVM, SKN 7, 49.5), 7. Lakshita Kranti Rathod (Speak & Span School 7, 44.5), 8. Mishrikotkar Vidhi (PNPS 7, 44.5), 9. Vritika Krushna Game (Somalwar, Maa Umiya 6, 50.5), 10. Wairagade Rashi ( BVM, SKN 6.5 44).