BVM students honoured with Subramaniam Award

Nagpur, Feb 10

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan has instituted C. Subramaniam Award for Excellence in character, for encouraging the development of excellence in character among the student community. This prestigious award has been bagged by three students of Bhavan’s B.P. Vidya Mandir, Ashti in all three categories – Group-A (Grades VI to VIII), Group-B (Grades IX & X) and Group-C (Grades XI & XII).

The winners of this award Ammar Islam in Group-A, Deepanshu Satpute in Group-B and Arman Singh in Group-C for the Session 2021-22. Each winner received a certificate, cash Prize of Rs 500 and a medallion at the hands of parent Representative School Management Committee, Bhavan’s BP Vidya Mandir, Ashti Dr Grishma Dhingra. Principal Vandana Bisen applauded and congratulated the award winners on this magnificent achievement.