BVM teams qualify for State TT tourney

In the girls section, BVM Shrikrishna Nagar representing Nagpur city defeated the district team 3-2 to win the title. In the boys section, BVM Ashti defeated Bhandara 3-1.

ResultU-19 girls final: BVMShrikrishna Nagar bt Nagpur dist 3-2 ( Sakshi Arora lost to Dnyaneshwari Patharkar, 03-11,03-11,01-11; Antara Joshi beat Kashish Pande 11-00,11-01,11-05, Trisha Bhaskar beat Bhumika Gedam 11-00,11-01,11-05, Antara Joshi lost to Dnyaneshwari Patharkar 11-04,04-11,05-11,09-11, Sakshi Arora beat Kashish Pande11-03,11-04,11-01)Under 19 boys final: Bhavans B P Vidya Mandir Aashthi beat Bhandara 3 - 1 ( Prabhas Mathur lost to Alok Lanjewar 02-11,00-11,03-11, Aditya Bundhe beat Jaspal Singh 11-03,11-04,11-06, Vanish Sakalle beat Rahul Asati 11-08,11-03,11-06, Aditya Bundhe beat Alok Lanjewar 05-11,11-01,12-10,11-06)

Third place: Nagpur City beat Wardha 3-0 ( Kayvann Shah beat Samya Dhwle 11-03,11-03,11-5.

Arjun Ashirgade beat Shreyas Kochar 11-02,11-05,05-11,11-05, Nihal Chu beat Ayush Dhale 11-4,06-11,11-07,11-06)