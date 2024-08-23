BVM teams win U-19 TT titles

In the Under-17 category, Center Point School Katol Road girls and MKH Sancheti School boys won the titie.

In the Under-19 girls final, Bhavan's BP Shrikrishna Nagar bt Bhavan's BP Civil Lines 3-1. Sakshi Arora, Gargi Uikey played an important role in the victory. In the boys final, Bhavan's BP Civil Lines bt BKVV 3-0. Thanks to Aadesh Agrawal, Aadarsh Birla and Parth Mundhada who displayed match winning performance.

In the Under-17 girls final, Center Point School Katol Road downed Bhavan's BP Vidyamandir Chinchbhavan 3-1. Purvi Kaur Renu and Anushka Kanor led CPS to victory. The boys final witnessed a keen contest in which MKH Sancheti School pipped Center Point School Katol Road 3-2. Anagh Bondhawe, Arnav Kale and Arinjay Kolarkar were instrumentgal in the victory.

Results

U-19 girls final: Bhavan's BP Shrikrishna Nagar bt Bhavan's BP Civil Lines 3-1 (Sakshi Arora bt Shreya Kachawa 12-10,11-4,11-6; Trisha Bhoskar lost to Aruni Gotmare 11-13,11-13,5-11; Gargi Ukey bt Kaisar Choudhary 11-6,11-7,11-7; Sakshi Arora bt Aruni Gotmare 11-1,11-5,11-7)U-19 boys final: Bhavan's BP Civil Lines bt BKVV 3-0 ( Aadesh Agarwal bt Hrishikesh Mudliar 7-11,11-6,11-4,11-5; Aadarsh Birla bt Vedant Akojwar 13-11,11-6,11-5; Parth Mundhada bt Nachiketa Dongre 11-3,11-1,11-1)

U-17 girls final: Center Point School Katol Road bt Bhavan's BP Vidyamandir Chinchbhavan 3-1 (

Purvi Kaur Renu bt Mehal Chaudhary 11-4,11-3,11-4; Arnavi Jha lost to Mansi Bhagat 5-11,8-11,4-11; Anushka Kanor bt Garima Chandak 11-2,11-6,11-7; Purvi Kaur Renu bt. Mansi Bhagat 11-3,11-1,11-1)

U-17 boys final: MKH Sancheti School bt Center Point School Katol Road 3-2 ( Anagh Bondhawe bt Ved Jaiswal 11-5,11-2,11-4; Arinjay Kolarkar lost Purab Singh Renu 9-11,6-11,11-6,11-6,8-11;

Arnav Kale bt Arnav Mehta 11-2,11-2,11-3 ; Anagh Bondhawe lost to Purab Singh Renu 11-8,5-11,6-11,11-6,10-12); Arinjay Kolarkar bt Ved Jaiswal 11-2,11-8,11-3