Campus Club registration drive o July 14

Lokmat Campus Club has been recognised as a forum for carrying out activities for the overall development of children along with academic matters. Club members will get an opportunity to participate in many activities right from study to social activities, entertaining competitions like dance educational trips. So every year students along with parents are eager to participate in Lokmat Campus Club. That moment has come again. This membership registration will be held on July 14 at different centers in the city. Registration can be done by paying 300 rupees. Upon registration, student will get a set of tiffin box and water bottle worth Rs 649. Apart from this there will be Exam Card Board, Stationery Kit, Sweet Sweep Bottle, Soft Cake, Chekay Nut Bar, Taste, Magic Masala, Jaggi Mari Biscuit, Pastry, Sack Bag as well as 'Vishnuji Ki Rasoai' Thali Coupon, Khindsi Waterpark Entry Coupon, Free Hair Cut Coupons, Dental Check Up, Dream Asia Waterpark Coupons, Rebaetic Workshop, Abacus Workshop and Gilded Plated Chains.

Gift in 'Lucky Draw' too

Lucky draw is conducted every year from among the members of Lokmat Campus Club. Through this, members can win school bag, charging e-cycle, laptop bag.

Prizes in Master Talent Contest

Every year Master Talent Contest is organised for students by Lokmat Campus Club and Central Provincial School. This time also this competition will be held at city and Vidarbha level. Winners of this competition will get a chance to win tab, mobile phone, bicycle, badminton kit and school bag.

Members will get a chance to travel by air from Nagpur to Delhi through lucky draw.

For more information interested can visit at Lokmat Office, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur or contact on mobile numvers 9822406562, 9881749390, 9922200063, 9922915035.