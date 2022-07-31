CDS, CPS(AB) enter futsal final

Nagpur, July 30

Chanda Devi Saraf (CDS) and Centre Point School, Amravati bypass under-14 boys enter the futsal final in Censports 2022 Inter-College Multi Sports Festival at Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass on Saturday.

CPS entered the final defeating CPS Katol Roadn4-0 whereas host CPS AB drubbed BVM Civil Lines 6-2. The finals will be conducted on Tuesday. The boys' final match will be held between CPS AB and CDS and the girls' final match will be held between CPS and CPS AB

Results

U-14 girls futsal: BVM Koradi beat St Vincent Pallotti with a tie-breaker 2-0; CPS AB beat BVM Koradi by 1-0; CPS WN beat DPS Kamptee by 1-0; CPS WN beat Jain International with a tie-breaker by 2-0; CPS AB beat Bhavan's Trimurti Nagar by 3-0

U-18 boys basketball: CPS WN beat CPS by 22-2; DPS Kamptee beat MKH Sancheti, CPS AB beat Jain International 25-2

U-18 girls basketball: CPS bt BVM Shriikrishna Nagar 6-1; CPS KR beat Sanskar Vidya Sagar by 22-20

U-10 girls gymnastic: 1. Rahinya Gulhane (St Vincent Pallotti School, Besa); 2. Gunj Rane (SOS Beltarodi); 3. Vasundhara Hiwase (BVM Civil Lines)

U-10 boys:1. Kavin Gidwani (CPS, Katol Road); Samar Wankar (BVM Chinchbhavan); 3. Aurshoom Sangolkar (Jain International School)

U-12 girls: 1. Maira Karwade ( CPS KR), 2. Akshani Thakre (St Joseph's School Fetri), 3. Madhura Kalane ( K John Public School)

U-12 boys: 1. Kaiwalya Fating (RKS Public School); 2. Jaikrit Suchak (CPS KR); 3. Siddhant Akhare ( CPS, AB)