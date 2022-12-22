Centurian Satish, Wadkar lift Vidarbha

Vidarbha conceded first innings lead to Tripura on day two but today experienced Ganesh Satish's century and half-century knock by wicketkeeper-batsman Akshay Wadkar, helped Vidarbha to take a massive 313-run lead over the tourists in group 'D' Ranji Trophy match at VCA Civil Lines Stadium.

While Satish was still playing on (142, 198b, 18x4, 1x6), Wadkar scored (88,117b, 9x4,1x6) to bring Vidarbha on the track. In response to Vidarbha's first innings total of 264, Tripura were all out for 299 in the morning. With one day to go Vidarbha in the second innings made 348 for six. The day belonged to Ganesh Satish and Wadkar. After Vidarbha lost three wickets for 79 runs, they made 172 run partnership for fourth wicket and helped Vidarbha to take come comfortable lead. In their second innings also, skipper Fazal who scored two centuries in first match against Railways failed and returned to the pavilion contributing just ten runs with 40 runs on board. Sanjay Ramaswamy (30) got the start but before he converted it into a big knock Mura Singh trapped him in front of the stumps. Atharva Taide scored 13 before becoming victim of Parvez Sultan who also dismissed Faiz.

After losing three wickets, Satish and Wadkar brilliantly faced the Tripura bowlers. Gradually they developed a good partnership and in the process,s Ganesh completed his 17th first-class century (11 for Vidarbha and six for Karnataka) and Wadkar knocked off his ninth half-century.

SaiSatish who scored 7 and 29 in two innings against Railways today made amend and played out one of the most brilliant knocks in his career.

When they were going solid, Sultan broke the partnership dismissing Wadkar who was heading towards century. Apoorv Wankhade scored quick 25 and 26 balls before he was clean bowled by Ajay Sarkar. Sarvate (5) too became the victim of Sarkar with 335 runs were on board.

Vidarbha wrapped up Tripura's first inning squickly. Resuming at overnight score of 290, the visitors added just nine runs and were all out for 299. Thanks to Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur who picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in firfirst-classicket, finishing with figures of 5/44. Vidarbha will be looking to force an outright win on the final day.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings 264 (S. Ramaswamy 39, Atharv Taide 53, Akshay Wadkar 43, Apoorva Wankhade 47, Askhay Sarvate 35; Ajay Sarkar 6/740

Tripura 1st innings 299 (Sudip Chatterjee 83, Wriddhiman Saha 66; Yash Thakur 5/44)

Vidarbha 2nd innings 348/6 (Ganesh Satish 142 batting, Sanjay Ramaswamy 39, A Wadkar 88)

Vidarbha lead by 313 runs with 4 wkts in hand