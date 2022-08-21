Chaitlai, Suryashree clinch silver medals

In the Under-18 girls section, Chaitlai Borkar clocked 8.12:96 seconds to achieve second place in 2000 m steeple chase event.

Sakshi Sarkar (Solapur) emerged the winner whereas Sanika Nalawade (Satara) finished third.

Mitali Bhoyar of Khelo India Training Centre finished fourth in the same event. Chatrali is being trained under the guidance of Jitendra Ghordadekar.

In the hammer throw competition Suryashri Dhondarkar of Future Athleitcs and Sports Academy threw 31.63 metres to win silver medal. Diksha Thorwar (Satara) won gold medal whereas Gouri Sherekar secured bronze.

Kalyani Raut ,a student of Dharampeth Science College finished seventh in the same event.

Suryashree is trained under the guidance of Dr Brijmohan Rawat and Saikat Jordar.

In the Under-18 boys 800 m section, Sujal Potbhare finished eighth whereas in high jump Vaidali Bahe of Saraswati Vidyalaya came fifth in the Under-18 girls section, NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryavanshi has expressed satisfaction over the performance of Nagpur athletes.