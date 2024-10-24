Chanchal for State fencing meet

Chanchal has also won medals at the district level while playing for her school. She was selected for the Under-19 State School Fencing Competition on the basis of her good and excellent performance in the foil event in the Under 19 group in the divisional competition organised by Bhandara District Sports Officer's office in Bhandara.

The state school competition has been organized at the District Sports Office Aurangabad from October 24 to 26 . On Chanchal's selection in the state competition, Education Officer of Nagpur Municipal Corporation Sadhana Sayam Madam, in-charge principal of Netaji Market Hindi Secondary School Rajkumar Vishwakarma, school teacher Pratik Sukhdeve have congratulated Chanchal. Sports Officer of Nagpur Municipal Corporation Piyush Ambulkar, and secretary of Nagpur District Fencing Association, Shoaib Mohammad and President Ajay Sontakke have also congratulated Chanchal , She has done achieved this feat under the guidance of Pratik Sukhdeve.