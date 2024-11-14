Chankapur beat Al Feteh 2-1

In the very second minute, Md Aftab Siddque of Chankapur surprised the rivals by scoring an early goal. An equaliser for Al Fateh came through Md Shadab Ahmed in the 12th minute. Aftger a change of ends, Tanmay Khande gave a 2-1 lead to Chankapur in the 60th minute. that they maintained till the end. During the proceedings match referee cautioned Rohan Gaigole, Rishabh Kanojoyaand Wakeel Ahemad for their rough tackle.

Meanwhile in the Senior Division Football Tournament match played at the same venue. Ali Club and Young Boys played out a 1-1 draw. For Ali Club, Wasiullah Khan netted the goal in the 31st minute. Three minutes later, Jaheen equalised the score for Young Boys.