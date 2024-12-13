'Chess in School' training camp on Dec 15

The workshop in Nagpur will be conducted by ace coach of Nagpur city Jayant Katdare as chief coach with Shiva Iyer as his deputy.

After the training, participants will undergo an examination. Those who pass will receive the CIS-Certified School Trainer Degree and Certificate from the Maharashtra Chess Association. Starting from the upcoming academic year, these certified trainers will provide chess training to students in schools under the "Chess in Schools" initiative.

Interested individuals can register by paying a registration fee of ₹2,000 online to the Maharashtra Chess Association's account and register through a Google form.