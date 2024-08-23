Chess teacher training prog completed

NDCA secretary KK Barat, treasurer S N Parkhi, organising secretary IA Pravin Pantawane graced the inaugural and closing function.

Led by IA Anurag Singh, a distinguished FIDE Lead School Instructor, the seminar provided participants with invaluable insights into modern chess teaching techniques developed by the FIDE Chess in Education (CIE) Commission. The programme was designed to equip educators with the necessary tools to effectively integrate chess into various educational settings, thereby fostering cognitive and academic development among students.

Attendees received a comprehensive course book derived from the FIDE CIE curriculum, which included practical resources for use in both classrooms and coaching sessions. A key highlight of the program was the opportunity for participants to earn an official FIDE certificate of participation

The program's success underscores the growing importance of chess as an educational tool and

The NDCA expressed its gratitude to the FIDE Chess in Education Commission for their support in making this event a resounding success. Plans for future training programs are already underway, as the association continues to strengthen its efforts in promoting chess education at all levels.

Those who attended the programme include IA Pravin Pantawane, Shrikant Bagde, Sigy Varghese, Dinesh Kokate, Pushpa Umale, Amit Jaunjal, Jagdish Choudhary, Lochana Mundane, Anzar Khan, Rakesh Fulmali and Vilas Nerkar.