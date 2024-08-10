Chinmaya, Sayali win TT crowns

In the women's singles. second seed Sayali Wani of Nashik stunned top seed Pritha Vartikar of Pune 12/10,11/4,11/9,8/11,8/11,11/7 in six games. Earlier in the semis, Sayali Wani quelled the challenge of third seed Reeth Rishya (TST) 12/10,3/11,8/11,12/10,11/6,11/9.

The prize distribution function was graced by former director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, chief referee Mangesh Mopkar, NDTTA secretary Adv. Akhilesh Potnis-, MSTTA secretary Adv. Ashutosh Potnis, principal of Priyadarshani Mahila College, Wardha Sonali Shirbhate and former member of NDTTA Mukund Kamble.

Results

Men's singles semis: Chinmaya Somaiya (TST) [Seed - 1] bt Raegan Albuquerque(TST)[Seed - 4] 9/11,11/8,11/7,9/11,11/7,11/7; Deepit Patil(THN) bt Jash Modi (TST) 11/7,12/10,11/9,8/11,11/8

Final: Chinmaya Somaiya bt Deepit Patil 11/8,8/11,11/2,11/5,5/11,11/2

Women singles semis: Pritha Vartikar (PNA) [Seed - 1] bt Shruti Amrute (THN) [Seed - 12] 9/11,13/11,11/7,8/11,11/5,8/11,11/9; Sayali Wani (NSK) [Seed- 2] bt Reeth Rishya (TST) [Seed - 3] 12/10,3/11,8/11,12/10,11/6,11/9; Final: Sayali Wani (NSK) [Seed -2] bt Pritha Vartikar (PNA) [Seed - 1] 12/10,11/4,11/9,8/11,8/11,11/7

U-19 boys QF: Sharveya Samant (TST) [Seed - 1] bt Amish Athawale (PNA) [Seed - 8] 7/11,11/9,5/11,11/7,11/8; Kaustubh Girgaonkar (PNA) [Seed -12] bt Parth Magar (MCD) [Seed -

13] 11/9,7/11,9/11,11/9,11/4; Kushal Chopda(NSK) [Seed-3] bt Vineet Deepak (TST) [Seed-6] 11/8,11/8,11/7; Dhruv Shah (TST) [Seed -15] bt Siddhant Deshpande (MCD) [Seed- 7] 11/7,11/8,11/8